type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Your armpit is brighter than my future"– Young man tells Nana Aba...
Entertainment

“Your armpit is brighter than my future”– Young man tells Nana Aba Anamoah – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A young man has stirred reactions on social media after his comments on a photo posted by Ace journalist and media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

According to the Facebook user with the account name, Samituga Samuel, the armpit of Nana Aba Anamoah is far brighter than his entire future.

After making that comment, Nana Aba Anamoah replied him with some laughing emojis. Although he was widely condemned by many people, there were those who supported him.

There were those who felt that the young man went to the extreme. He shouldn’t have belittled his future to the armpit of a woman he has never met.

Checkout the thread below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, December 14, 2023
Accra
haze
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
65 %
1mph
1 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways