Your beauty and youthful lifestyle won’t last forever – Serwaa Amihere told

- Advertisement -

GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has been advised by a netizen to start thinking of building a family and a home since her beauty won’t last forever.

In this part of the world, many are of the view that a lady or woman hasn’t acquired anything unless she is married and has kids of her own.

For some time now the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and other ladies who have made it in the field have been bashed by netizens to find a man and settle down.

Serwaaa Amihere recently posted a photo of herself on social media but as usual, one user decided to post a comment asking her not to get swayed away by her beauty and youthfulness because she will lose them one day.

He added that it’s high time she starts planning on building a home.

He posted: “It’s great to be young and beautiful but this will not last forever. Please make hay while the sun shines and “Build a home”

See her post and below:

Serwaa Amihere