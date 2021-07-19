type here...
GhPageEntertainmentYour beauty and youthful lifestyle won't last forever - Serwaa Amihere told
Entertainment

Your beauty and youthful lifestyle won’t last forever – Serwaa Amihere told

By Qwame Benedict
Your beauty and youthful lifestyle won't last forever - Serwaa Amihere told
Serwaa Amihere
- Advertisement -

GhOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has been advised by a netizen to start thinking of building a family and a home since her beauty won’t last forever.

In this part of the world, many are of the view that a lady or woman hasn’t acquired anything unless she is married and has kids of her own.

For some time now the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and other ladies who have made it in the field have been bashed by netizens to find a man and settle down.

Serwaaa Amihere recently posted a photo of herself on social media but as usual, one user decided to post a comment asking her not to get swayed away by her beauty and youthfulness because she will lose them one day.

He added that it’s high time she starts planning on building a home.

He posted: “It’s great to be young and beautiful but this will not last forever. Please make hay while the sun shines and “Build a home”

See her post and below:

Serwaa Amihere
comments
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 19, 2021
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
4.8mph
0 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News