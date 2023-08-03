type here...
Your girlfriend can’t cook like me – Bobrisky brags as he/she prepares jollof rice (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has recently shared a video of him cooking what he called ‘party jollof rice.’

Bobrisky shared via his Facebook page as he showed off his cooking ingredients which included curry and thyme, butter, and oil, among others. 
The crossdresser was also seen in a clip frying the turkeys as he bragged about his culinary skills. He said many ladies can’t cook like he does.

In his words, “Your girlfriend can not cook like me”.

Watch the Video Below

Mixed reactions trailed the crossdresser’s comment as netizens thronged to share their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:

Kailahun Uman said, “Senior man and your kitchen skills….leave am for ur wife I beg.”

Prince Onyekachi said, “Bobrisky wife will enjoy, she’s not going to buy any clothes or enter kitchen to cook for Idris,she will just relax and be watching zee world while my Guy will be doing all the house chores.”

Tobi Sera said, “You dis woman you don’t knw maybe people dey hunger oooooo you just dey enjoy well keep it na ur money I love dat.”

Mc graduate said, “As Hilda bacci Or as who do yarsh ? Make us understand”.

