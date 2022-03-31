- Advertisement -

A popular Ghanaian relationship counsellor has charged young men to stop assuming the responsibilities of husbands and fathers at the dating stages of their lives.

According to Frank Edem Adofoli, men are not entitled to provide for the needs of their girlfriends, as expected typically in the Ghanaian setting, until they have paid a bride price to enter into marriage.

While encouraging women to be responsible for themselves, he also urged men to stop demanding sexual pleasures from their partners.

“A girlfriend is not your responsibility. If she can’t be responsible for her needs, it is a clear sign she is not ready for marriage. Stop demanding sex from her too,” Counsellor Adofoli wrote in a Facebook post.

Additionally, Mr Adofoli contended that it’s not prudent for young men starting life to go in for loans to secure accommodation for women they are dating.

He described such an act as “foolishness”, asserting that such men only risk losing the woman they claim to love to other men in future.

“You don’t have the means to rent your own but you’ve gone for a loan just to rent for your girlfriend. You claim she is your wife-to-be. No Sir, she is just a girlfriend, someone’s wife in the making. #Stopfooling,” he charged.