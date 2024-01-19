type here...
Your January salary belongs to me and not the church or yourself – Pastor tells his members (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A popular Nigerian Man of God, Pastor John Anosike, has garnered attention for himself following controversial directions he gave to him church members by instructing them to redirect their January salary, traditionally known as the “first fruit,” to him and not the church.

The practice of giving the first fruit involves church members contributing their entire January salary to the church as a gesture of thanksgiving and dedication to the Most High.
?Pastor Anosike has however turned the table against God and the Church and boldly instructed his members that this offering should be directed to him rather than the church itself.

During his sermon, the clergyman explained to his congregation that the first fruit was meant for him, promising that those who complied would witness miracles and wonders by the middle of the year.

The call for members to pay their January salary directly to the pastor has sparked diverse reactions among churchgoers, with some expressing shock and confusion over the deviation from the conventional practice.

