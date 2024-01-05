- Advertisement -

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale and his former manager Bulldog are still at it again and this time around Bulldog in a post has disclosed that the musician’s mother has no sleeping place.

Shatta Wale no doubt has been bragging in the industry about being the richest artiste in the country.

But Bulldog believes if Shatta Wale claims to be the richest musician as he wants everyone in the country to believe then he should get his mother a place to sleep.

According to Bulldog, Shatta Wale’s mother who is far older than him is now perching with people to be able to get a place to sleep and the last time he checked she was staying with Medikal’s mother.

He added that there is still space in his family house for Shatta Wale’s mother to sleep this weekend.

He posted: “Mr. GbeeNaabu — Your MORDA is older than me — she has no place to sleep.

I hear she takes turns in sleeping around. Last I heard she was sleeping in Medikal’s mother’s house. Not your FAMILY HOUSE. Let her join me this week in my FAMILY ROOM.

“MR IGETMONEY” but your MORDA NO GET PLACE TO SLEEP. SHAME ON YOU!”

See screenshot below:

Bulldog comment comes after Shatta Wale called him out saying he was still staying in his family house.