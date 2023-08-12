type here...
Relationship
Relationship

“Your stomach is too big, i’m ashamed to go out with you” – Man ends 3 years relationship with girlfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Black married couple sitting on couch in living room at home and quarrelling. Angry husband negative emotionally shouting at wife. Misunderstanding break up problems and trouble in relationship concept
A Nigerian tweep, identified as Lola, has shared snapshots of her chat with her boyfriend who broke up with her due to her big stomach.

The young lady shared a WhatsApp conversation with her lover through her Twitter handle, @Tm_Tife, and revealed that she is  heartbroken over the end of her three years relationship.

Lola lamented over the fact that she was powerless to alter the size of her stomach in order to save their relationship. The lady continued by saying that although it happened in the past, she is still hurt over how her boyfriend treated her.

Sharing the chats, she wrote, “To say the least is I’m broken, I couldn’t do anything quick about reducing my stomach and I lost my 3 years relationship ???.. I somehow still feel pain till now??”.

Social media users felt pity for her as they consoled her via the comment section. Some reactions are shown below:

@ibitoye_jethro said, “His loss.”

@ola_thatboy said, “better person will show up sis If he was meant to be he would have stayed so try and move on even though it will be hard”.

@AseremasekaT said, “Let him go sis,he’s not worth it You just dodged a bullet…..imagine you’re married to him and after your first child your body changes what will you do then? I know it’s not easy sis but you just have to move on…..I’m here if you want to talk”.

@HalimaSucre said, “I can never forget when one mumu said I needed to get a new face if I wanted to stay in the relationship back in Uni. He wanted a spotless (very smooth) face ? I only had few pimples o& I swear he was very handsome! Oloshi? I struggled with my confidence but Never Again sha?”.

@Pellykhayy said, “Sha pay for the blue tick as soon as possible make the impression no go waste”.

@NexNuMoney said, “Best revenge is to actually work on yourself and be the best version of yourself… let nobody tell you otherwise. Yes, cry, grieve.. whatever.. when you are done.. get back up and be better … you will find yours truly….”

