“You’re all fools”: Shatta Wale descends on Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson – VIDEO

Controversial Reggae Dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale has descended heavily on popular business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite and his protégé, Fada Dickson.

This comes after an employee of Kwame Despite who owns the Despite Media Group, Kwasi Aboagye came out to reveal that Shatta Wale was not paid £80,000 in the just ended Ghana Music Awards staged in the UK as reported by GhPage.com.

According to Shatta Wale who was responding to Kwasi Aboagye’s claims, he ended up venting his anger and frustrations on the businessman, Kwame Despite who employed Kwasi saying, “you’re a fool, Kwame Despite who employed you is also a fool, Fada Dickson is also a fool…”.

This new rants and vulgar words targeted at the millionaire comes as a surprise to many including his own fans as Kwame Despite has been nothing but a supportive figure in the music industry.

Watch the full video below