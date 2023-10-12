type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“You’re all fools”: Shatta Wale descends on Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson...
Entertainment

“You’re all fools”: Shatta Wale descends on Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial Reggae Dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale has descended heavily on popular business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite and his protégé, Fada Dickson.

This comes after an employee of Kwame Despite who owns the Despite Media Group, Kwasi Aboagye came out to reveal that Shatta Wale was not paid £80,000 in the just ended Ghana Music Awards staged in the UK as reported by GhPage.com.

According to Shatta Wale who was responding to Kwasi Aboagye’s claims, he ended up venting his anger and frustrations on the businessman, Kwame Despite who employed Kwasi saying, “you’re a fool, Kwame Despite who employed you is also a fool, Fada Dickson is also a fool…”.

This new rants and vulgar words targeted at the millionaire comes as a surprise to many including his own fans as Kwame Despite has been nothing but a supportive figure in the music industry.

Watch the full video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, October 12, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
76.9 ° F
76.9 °
76.9 °
87 %
1.5mph
100 %
Thu
77 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways