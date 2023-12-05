“You’re almost 50 and still fooling” Kwadwo Sheldon replies Shatta Wale – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

We woke up to a spark of the beef between celebrated reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale and popular YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon after a recent interview with Zion Felix.

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon engaged in a twitter war months ago which fans thought had died out but we’ve been proven wrong as it has been reignited.

During their beef, the Shatta Movement boss dragged the parents of Kwadwo Sheldon into it which pushed Sheldon to ask for an apology from him before he will talk about his works again.

Enraged Shatta Wale stated that he would insult Sheldon’s parents and tell them he was a fool again and again as reported by ghpage.com.

Reacting to this, the ‘Yawa of the Dey’ pioneer replied saying he does not have time for Shatta Wale who is about to reach the age of 50.

“He’s pushing 50.. ain’t nobody got time for him,” Sheldon responded.