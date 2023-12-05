type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"You're almost 50 and still fooling" Kwadwo Sheldon replies Shatta Wale -...
Entertainment

“You’re almost 50 and still fooling” Kwadwo Sheldon replies Shatta Wale – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

We woke up to a spark of the beef between celebrated reggae dancehall act, Shatta Wale and popular YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon after a recent interview with Zion Felix.

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon engaged in a twitter war months ago which fans thought had died out but we’ve been proven wrong as it has been reignited.

During their beef, the Shatta Movement boss dragged the parents of Kwadwo Sheldon into it which pushed Sheldon to ask for an apology from him before he will talk about his works again.

Enraged Shatta Wale stated that he would insult Sheldon’s parents and tell them he was a fool again and again as reported by ghpage.com.

Reacting to this, the ‘Yawa of the Dey’ pioneer replied saying he does not have time for Shatta Wale who is about to reach the age of 50.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“He’s pushing 50.. ain’t nobody got time for him,” Sheldon responded.

TODAY

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways