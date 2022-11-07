“You’re destroying my home” – Pregnant wife begs husband’s side

- Advertisement -

A woman has taken the bull by the horn by begging her husband’s side chic to leave him alone since their marriage is collapsing.

According to the pregnant lady, her husband’s relationship with the lady is having an adverse effect on the health of their marriage.

In a viral social media video, the lady begged whoever the side chic was to back off and kindly consider her situation and marriage.

“My husband just got me impregnated please leave him alone for me, my home is falling apart,” she cried.

The video which was shared on Linda Ikeji’s IG page garnered the following comments:

Barbara wrote: let me just pass and not say anything. Like seriously you are coming online to cry and beg a side chic to leave your husband? And your thoughts are if he leaves Mutia abi Mutiu he won’t get another? Address the root of your problem which is your husband ma’am

Towbiee wrote: So after making this video now ur man will come for u ??Some kind things no suppose enter social media abeg …your man and the girl go just dey laugh u

Onyi wrote: As you are praying for a husband,pray for a responsible and disciplined man that respects and values you,e get why,….God forbid

Watch The Video Below…