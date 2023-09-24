type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"You're just a selfish old woman who will soon loose her husband...
Entertainment

“You’re just a selfish old woman who will soon loose her husband to me” – Mcbrown’s lookalike blast her

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In the world of lookalikes, comes loads of untold tales especially when trying to look like one doesn’t go as planned and welcomed with displeasure.

A lady tagging herself as Nana Ama Mcbrown’s lookalike has dragged the ace screen goddess over comments she made which didn’t sit pretty well with her.

Recall GhPage.come reported about Nana Ama Mcbrown giving a Showdown to a lookalike who claimed to be her lookalike and asking for her blessings.

According to Nana Ama in her recent episode of her TV show on Onua Tv, the said lady isn’t blessed to tag herself as her lookalike and so should stop doing that.

This comment didn’t seem to sit down well with her lookalike who took to her Tiktok account to lambast the ace actress.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to the saddened lookalike, Nana Ama Mcbrown is just being bitter about the whole issue. She added that, the actress selfish and doesn’t want others to tap into her blessings.

The lookalike went on to stress on the fact that she’s young and vibrant and that Nana Ama fears she’ll snatch her husband who has a long history with women from her.

Watch the full video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

TODAY

Sunday, September 24, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.5 ° F
77.5 °
77.5 °
84 %
2mph
100 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways