“You’re just a selfish old woman who will soon loose her husband to me” – Mcbrown’s lookalike blast her

In the world of lookalikes, comes loads of untold tales especially when trying to look like one doesn’t go as planned and welcomed with displeasure.

A lady tagging herself as Nana Ama Mcbrown’s lookalike has dragged the ace screen goddess over comments she made which didn’t sit pretty well with her.

Recall GhPage.come reported about Nana Ama Mcbrown giving a Showdown to a lookalike who claimed to be her lookalike and asking for her blessings.

According to Nana Ama in her recent episode of her TV show on Onua Tv, the said lady isn’t blessed to tag herself as her lookalike and so should stop doing that.

This comment didn’t seem to sit down well with her lookalike who took to her Tiktok account to lambast the ace actress.

According to the saddened lookalike, Nana Ama Mcbrown is just being bitter about the whole issue. She added that, the actress selfish and doesn’t want others to tap into her blessings.

The lookalike went on to stress on the fact that she’s young and vibrant and that Nana Ama fears she’ll snatch her husband who has a long history with women from her.

Watch the full video below