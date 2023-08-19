type here...
“You’re too independent and that makes me feel useless in the relationship” – Man says as he dumps girlfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
A Nigerian man has dumped his girlfriend over reasons she’s too independent that it makes him feel useless in the relationship.

In a viral WhatsApp chat between two former lovebirds that surfaced online, the man expressed his reasons why he can no longer continue the relationship.

According to him, the lady is too independent for him and it makes him feel like he has no role to play in the relationship.

He added that he fears that he cannot control her due to how independent she operates in their relationship.

The man who admitted that the issue has been on his mind for a long said that he is not ready to continue a relationship with a lady who cannot be submissive to him.

See their WhatsApp exchange below;

