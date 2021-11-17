Youth Summit’ 21; Afriyie Ankrah teaches youth 7 steps to fulfil their purpose in life

- Advertisement -

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah speaking as the main speaker at the just ended ‘Youth Empowerment Summit 2021′ has admonished Ghanaian youth to develop their capabilities.

The politician continued that the youth should be acclimated to work hard and sacrifice if they desire to be successful and fulfil their purpose in life.

The well-attended Youth Empowerment Summit 2021 was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). Mr Afriyie spoke on the theme, “Preparing for the future: seven steps to fulfilling your purpose and mission in life”.

Below are the 7 Key Steps to fulfil one’s purpose in life Mr Elvis shared with the Youth.

7 STEPS TO FULFIL YOUR PURPOSE IN LIFE

Step 1 -Believe in Your Purpose Just like everyone has unique DNA, Thumbprint and Identity, God gave every human being a specific purpose. To know yourself is to know your purpose. Finding your purpose gives you a vision in order to set clear goals for the right actions.

Step 2 – Discover & Develop Your Talents Everyone has at least one of the following: Talents, Abilities, Skills and Gifts. Fulfilment comes from discovering and fulfilling your talents. There are types of intelligence and none is superior to another. The intelligence of an Aeronautic Engineer, Sports Person and a Fashion Designer are the same.

Step 3 – Develop Your Talents and Pay The Price Discipline, Hard work & Focus. Don’t die with your talents. Genius is 5% Inspiration and 95% Perspiration. Most of the world’s best sportsmen and women take preparation seriously before showing up.

Step 4 – The Power of Imagination & Affirmation Everyone possesses a certain degree of imagination ability. Imagination is the key to innovation. Mind rules the world. God brooded over the earth first (imagination) before speaking (affirmation). Positive affirmation gives a quality of life, perspective, optimisation and positive energy.

Step 5 – Turn Your Lemons into Lemonade Turn your trials into testimonies. Adversities are part of life. Your attitude towards defeat is critical. Have a positive mental attitude.

Step 6 – Looking For Mentor(s) Life is all about relationships and networking. Develop relationships and caucuses of like-minded people to brainstorm together. Guide against turning it into whining and complaining affair.

Step 7 – Believing in God This is the most important. The complexity of creation and the galaxy points to evidence of a God. The purpose of man is to find God and His purpose for man on earth. Fulfilment, satisfaction and serenity come only from God.

Check out some photos from the 2021 edition of the Youth Empowerment Summit;