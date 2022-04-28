- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie who is currently being bashed on social media after showing off his son from a second marriage

The popular actor shocked many when he posted a new image of his son on social media and revealed that the mother of that son was actress Judy Austin.

Shortly after his comment, his wife and the mother of his four children commented on the post and posted also on her timeline which indicated that all is not well in the Yul-Edochie family.

Well, despite the bashing and the other drama associated with this new revelation from the actor he has taken to social media to share a photo of his first wife.

Sharing the photo, he captioned it “NUMBER ONE.???????? @mayyuledochie.Undisputed”.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Yul Edochie post

Despite the fact that images have surfaced on social media indicating that the actor is married to another woman, many are still of the view that it might just be a stunt on social media to maybe promote their upcoming movie.