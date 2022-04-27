- Advertisement -

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has got a problem to deal with after his wife reacted immediately after he shared a photo of the son he has with another woman.

Yul Edochie has a son with Nollywood actor Judy Austin Muoghalu. Something his wife does not agree with and has reacted with displeasure.

In an Instagram post, Yul Edochie had written:

He wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

But in sharp response, May, Yul Edochie’s wife reacted with a bit of pain by writing: “May God judge you both.”

Moments thereafter, Yul Edochie’s wife shared another message which sort of confirmed her disapproval of her husband’s decision to have a son after she has produced four kids for him.

She wrote:

“People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about…..joy will definitely come in the morning.”

May and Yul Edochie have been married for over 17 years, a union that has produced four kids. Therefore, it breaks her heart that her husband would go out there to get another child with a different woman.