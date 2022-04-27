type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYul Edochie has son with different woman; wife cries and curses
Entertainment

Yul Edochie has son with different woman; wife cries and curses

By Albert
Yul Edochie has son with different woman; wife cries and curses
- Advertisement -

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has got a problem to deal with after his wife reacted immediately after he shared a photo of the son he has with another woman.

Yul Edochie has a son with Nollywood actor Judy Austin Muoghalu. Something his wife does not agree with and has reacted with displeasure.

In an Instagram post, Yul Edochie had written:

He wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

But in sharp response, May, Yul Edochie’s wife reacted with a bit of pain by writing: “May God judge you both.”

Moments thereafter, Yul Edochie’s wife shared another message which sort of confirmed her disapproval of her husband’s decision to have a son after she has produced four kids for him.

She wrote:

 “People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about…..joy will definitely come in the morning.”

May and Yul Edochie have been married for over 17 years, a union that has produced four kids. Therefore, it breaks her heart that her husband would go out there to get another child with a different woman.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News