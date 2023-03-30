Yul Edochie’s 16-year-old son dies; cause of death revealed

Celebrated Nigerian actor Yul Eodchie has lost his 16-year-old son, Kambilichukwu Edochie.

He died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious.

According to close sources, Yul at the time this article was written confirmed Kambilichukwu’s death.

May Edochie’s sister, who was present, reported that the child had read all night in preparation for his exam this morning, March 30 and that he had done so.

He joined his friends to play football after his school exam; while doing so, he started having seizures and was sent to Mother and Child Hospital. The medics tried everything to revive him, but it was ineffective.

The family of the deceased is yet to make an official announcement.