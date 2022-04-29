Yul Edochie’s brother, Uche spills secrets about his second marriage

- Advertisement -

Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Uche Edochie, has spilled amazing secrets about his brother’s decision to marry a different woman.

According to him, his family did not approve of the union and has vehemently asked him not to marry a new woman in addition to his wife.

In a lengthy social media post, Uche said Yul did not head to the family’s advice that forbade him from entering into a polygamous marriage.

He wrote:

“Hello guys. So my younger brother Yul Edochie just married a second wife out of the blue and Nigerians are freaking out. I get it. We are all shocked. I am a low key type of guy and I have tried to mind my own business but this circus is chasing me around too. So here is my take.

I see two main problems here. His first wife Mary, a wonderful woman and my sister in law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage. That’s the first problem. So I feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family are not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?

The second issue is that Yul is not a Muslim. If he was a Muslim, no one will be talking about this. Muslims marry as many wives as they want and nobody says shit. Traditional rulers and traditionalists of sorts do the same thing too and the Nigerian constitution recognizes polygamy as a legal marital union. Maybe we should burn that bloody constitution.

We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that. Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too.

A Muslim marries two or more wives and his people throw a party. Totally normal. A Christian does the same thing and he is the worst human being alive. It is tough. Women throw themselves at famous people so bad that it is suffocating. If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life. Most people will do worse.

So this is Yul’s new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are a gift from God. It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what’s right and wrong. I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans. I was minding my own business. And now this. Fantastic.”

Yul Edochie has been in the news in recent days following his independent decision to marry a new wife and share a photo of his son with the woman online.

The move by the aspiring politician sparked several social media angst with his wife public;y disagreeing with his decision.

However, Yul Edochie has stood his ground and insisted that despite her decision to marry a new woman, his first wife would be accorded the needed respect she deserves.