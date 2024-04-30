Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has in a lengthy letter called on Ghanaians to join her as she plans to embark on another Dumsor must-stop demonstration.

Yvonne Nelson in 2015 organised a demonstration against the government following the erratic power supply and is planning to organise another one.

In a tweet a few days ago, she called on Imani Ghana who were behind her during the 2015 demonstration to reach out to her again so they plan another demonstration.

YVONNE-NELSON-DUMSOR

Well, seems some people have expressed their willingness to join her for the demonstration.

But from the look of things celebrities who supported her in her earlier demonstration are feeling reluctant to join her for the second edition of the Dumsor Must Stop demonstration.

In a letter posted this morning, she shared insights on how some Ghanaian firms and celebrities joined forces with her for that demonstration which was a success and made the impact they wished for.

At the latter part of the letter called on those people and Ghanaians to join her once again for the demonstration.

Read the letter below: