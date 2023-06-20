Very Serious: Yvonne Nelson Drags President Akufo Addo in Her Book – This is what she said about him

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Yvonne Nelson has slammed Nana Akufo-Addo for what she describes as a disappointing presidency in her book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson”.

The movie personality said Akufo-Addo’s government has turned out to be a corrupt, reckless spender among others.

The book was launched on June 18, 2023, and has been grabbing headlines since it hit bookstores and online stores.

Yvonne Nelson and her friends organised a huge demonstration against the John Mahama administration over unstable power or dumsor.

The anti-Mahama government demonstration in 2015 was very successful and has been described as one of the things that made Akufo-Addo popular enough to win the 2016 election that unseated Mahama.

The movie producer disclosed that the demonstration took a toll on her personal demonstration. “I received anonymous death threats from people who felt I was making the [Mahama] government unpopular,” she wrote in her book.

The actres disclosed in her book that she and some friends went to congratulate then president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, and as part of the courtesies, took a photo with him.

She also disclosed that she was approached to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on the ticket of the NPP in 2020.

The actress and movie producer disclosed in her new book I’m Not Yvonne Nelson that a big man in the NPP wanted her to contest instead of Lydia Alhassan, the current MP.

For Yvonne, Akufo-Addo came to the presidency with enormous goodwill but has failed to live up to expectations.