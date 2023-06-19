Yvonne Nelson’s ex-over Iyanya reacts in shock after she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her and aborted it

- Advertisement -

The estranged lover of Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya has reacted to Yvonne Nelson’s latest book which is the talk of the town.

Yvonne Nelson’s latest book titled “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson” captures her life’s stories and what life has thrown at her.

In the book, she makes revelations about her personal and professional life and cites events that previously were known to her.

In the Book, Yvonne revealed that she committed an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for Sarkodie.

READ IT HERE

Nigerian Musician Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya reacting to actress Yvonne Nelson’s latest book in tweet past said “Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?”

He is clearly shocked at the revelation and probably is finding it too difficult to understand.