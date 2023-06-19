type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYvonne Nelson's ex-over Iyanya reacts in shock after she revealed that Sarkodie...
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson’s ex-over Iyanya reacts in shock after she revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her and aborted it

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The estranged lover of Ghanaian Actress Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya has reacted to Yvonne Nelson’s latest book which is the talk of the town.

Yvonne Nelson’s latest book titled “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson” captures her life’s stories and what life has thrown at her.

In the book, she makes revelations about her personal and professional life and cites events that previously were known to her.

In the Book, Yvonne revealed that she committed an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for Sarkodie.

READ IT HERE

Nigerian Musician Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, known by his stage name Iyanya reacting to actress Yvonne Nelson’s latest book in tweet past said “Isn’t this too much information? Is this also in the book?”

He is clearly shocked at the revelation and probably is finding it too difficult to understand.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Monday, June 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    77 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways