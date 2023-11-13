VIDEO: “I wish my daddy gives me a call today” – Yvonne Nelson makes sad birthday wish in front of her daughter

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and movie executive, Yvonne Nelson who celebrated her 38th birthday on November 12, 2023 has stirred reactions with her wish.

The actress celebrated her birthday in the comfort of her home with her daughter.

In a video that has popped up on social media, Yvonne Nelson was having a cool time with her daughter during the celebration.

Her daughter, Ryn Robbert asked her to make a wish and sad Yvonne used the opportunity to ask for a second chance with her daughter.

She noted she wished her father would surprise her with a phone call one day with her daughter also responding m that she had also not even seen her grandfather before.

Reacting to the video, some social media users are worried about baby Ryn as such chat isn’t healthy for her emotional well-being.

