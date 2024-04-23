- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed her plan to stage another Dumsor Must Stop demonstration in the coming days.

There have been serious power outages in the country with some communities sometimes going off for more than 30 hours.

As if that isn’t enough, the government of ECG has failed to provide a timetable to enable people to plan their lives or schedule their daily activities.

Dumsormuststop

Following this, Yvonne Nelson who in 2015 organised a demonstration against the government following the erratic power supply is planning to organise another one.

In a tweet, she called on Imani Ghana who we behind her during the 2015 demonstration to reach out to her once again so they organise another demonstration.

According to her, President Nana Addo and his party have taken Ghana for granted.

She posted: “Imani Ghana, can we organize another vigil? Ive been waiting for you to reach out like you did years back. ( your team made our demo a success ) Im reaching out myself. The NPP and its leadership @NAkufoAddo have taken Ghanaians for granted . #DUMSORMUSTSTOP“.

