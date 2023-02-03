type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYvonne Nelson shares her worst experience working with social media influencers on...
Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson shares her worst experience working with social media influencers on a movie project

By Lizbeth Brown
Yvonne Nelson
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has recounted her worst working experience with six social media influencers.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, the film maker narrated how she sacked six social media influencers from her set over indiscipline.

According to Yvonne Nelson, these social media influencers were unserious and their unprofessionalism irked her.

She also revealed that she had no option than to remover her from the set and reshoot the whole movie which cost a fortune.

“I just wanted to fall back and give them a chance to shine. I just wanted to play a role or just one scene or something. It was like a reality show. The games and playing and unseriousness was too much.

They were either late or didn’t have their lines. I had to go to the police station with my manager. The police had to come on the set because we had to deal with refunds and all that. It was a big issue”, she recounted.

ALSO READ: Yvonne Nelson rejects jobseeker who once disrespected her on Twitter

Watch the video below;

Yvonne also disclosed that she had to invite some police officers to sort out the issue and also to refund the monies she paid to them.

Below are some comments after Yvonne shared her experience;

magicfingersdayspa wrote; “And later they will say the big celebrities don’t support the. These younger generation ankasa nu they don’t want or like hard work”.

maame_adwoabirago added; “The jokes and unserious life of some people may ruin your progress. It’s good you sacked them”.

elikem_the_gossip stated; “This is discipline”.

priscy_1_love also said; “Vey good Madam Yvonne”.

sandyyoma commented; “I respect that. Disciplinarian”.

    Source:Ghpage.com

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 3, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    0 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News