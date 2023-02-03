- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has recounted her worst working experience with six social media influencers.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, the film maker narrated how she sacked six social media influencers from her set over indiscipline.

According to Yvonne Nelson, these social media influencers were unserious and their unprofessionalism irked her.

She also revealed that she had no option than to remover her from the set and reshoot the whole movie which cost a fortune.

“I just wanted to fall back and give them a chance to shine. I just wanted to play a role or just one scene or something. It was like a reality show. The games and playing and unseriousness was too much.

They were either late or didn’t have their lines. I had to go to the police station with my manager. The police had to come on the set because we had to deal with refunds and all that. It was a big issue”, she recounted.

Yvonne also disclosed that she had to invite some police officers to sort out the issue and also to refund the monies she paid to them.

Below are some comments after Yvonne shared her experience;

magicfingersdayspa wrote; “And later they will say the big celebrities don’t support the. These younger generation ankasa nu they don’t want or like hard work”.

maame_adwoabirago added; “The jokes and unserious life of some people may ruin your progress. It’s good you sacked them”.

elikem_the_gossip stated; “This is discipline”.

priscy_1_love also said; “Vey good Madam Yvonne”.

sandyyoma commented; “I respect that. Disciplinarian”.