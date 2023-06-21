- Advertisement -

Two days after unveiling her book “I am not Yvonne Nelson”, the actress has unfollowed her ex-lover Sarkodie on Instagram.

The blockbuster memoir was launched Sunday 18 June, but only a few potions of the autobiography where she highlighted the pain and trauma she went through at the hands of the rapper and other ex-partners have elicited public discourse.

As captured in chapter 8 of her memoir, Yvonne revealed that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 but he compelled her to get rid of it because he was young and had no resources to raise their unborn baby.

At the time, Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. However, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict.

Amid the brouhaha caused by the book, Yvonne who seemed to have accomplished her mission of revenge on Sarkodie has removed him from her list of friends on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie still follows Yvonne on Instagram.

ABOUT THE BOOK

I Am Not Yvonne Nelson is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself, but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.

The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spell-binding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.

Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked.

The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad and the ugly sides, not only of her life, but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.