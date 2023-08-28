“Yvonne Nelson’s allegations almost made me loose my current relationship” – Iyanya

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Iyanya has made some stunning revelations after he shared that cheating allegations made by his ex-Ghanaian lover, Yvonne Nelson almost made him lose his current relationship.

Recall that Yvonne Nelson in her controversial and viral memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ launched on June 18, 2023, narrated how she found out her then boyfriend, Iyanya, was cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

Speaking on the latest episode of Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, the ‘your waist’ hitmaker revealed that after the release of the memoir, a lady he was asking out became skeptical about dating him.

He said, “That stuff is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me lose a relationship.”

“A current relationship. Before this book, I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky. The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?”