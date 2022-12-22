- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old popular Zimbabwean socialite has been sentenced to twenty-four months imprisonment for allegedly smuggling sex toys into the country and selling them online.

Ayanda Unity Mponda was arrested by authorities on May 16 and charged with violating the Customs and Excise Act, as well as exposing children to pornographic material.

The influencer who plies her trade on her social media platforms was convicted by a Mbare Magistrates Court.

In addition to her sentence, she is to perform 640 hours of community service.

Mponda sold the bedroom materials on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok.

On Twitter, Mponda describes herself as a “masturbation advocate, sex coach and your sex toys, bedroom tools plug.”

On Facebook, she says she “sells sex toys for a living” adding that “female and male sex toys all available in Harare CBD.”