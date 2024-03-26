Zimbabwean pastor offers online course to teach members how to perform miracles

- Advertisement -

Controversial Zimbabwean-British pastor, Uebert Angel Mudzanire has stunned netizens as he is offering an online course to teach members how to work miracles for £999.

The man of God made the announcement by sharing the flyer on his page on Facebook with the information and encouraged everyone to register because spots were filling up quickly.

He wrote;

“Register now and Learn how to perform signs miracles and wonders, online, directly from Prophet Uebert Angel. Places are filling fast.”

Pastor Uebert encouraged individuals who were interested to register through his website, as he was listed as one of the 20 most prominent pastors in 2024.

According to the flyer he held up, the online course would be available from April 1 through April 3, 2024.

The website link he advertised leads to the product of the church when clicked.

The course costs £999, equivalent to 15,000gh as stated on the webpage.