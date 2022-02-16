Zionfelix Baby Mamas Minalyn & Erica finally ‘unite’ after a warming message on social media (Video)

- Advertisement -

We can say that the back and forth and the subtle social media shade between Zionfelix’s two baby mamas, Erica and Minalyn has finally come to an end.

The two mothers have shown maturity and class after they were backlashed on social media for throwing shots at each other. Blogger Zionfelix was not spared. He was ‘attacked’ for sleeping with different women.

A social media post by these two beautiful women has confirmed that they have smoked the peace pipe and are ready to support Zionfelix to father their respective kids.

Erica and Minalyn simultaneously left a heartwarming comment under Zionfelix’s post of one of his kids whom he promised to make him enjoy life to the fullest.

Commenting under Zion’s post, Erica wrote “Amen good father coupled with a love emoji”. Minalyn said “The luckiest and blessed children” signifying that the two have come to terms with sharing one man.