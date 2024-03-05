Zionfelix Does Not Have Sense, Mina Did Well Shunning Him- Maa Linda

- Advertisement -

Controversial Tiktoker, Maa Linda has heaped praises on Mina, baby mama of Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix.

Maa Linda says Mina made the best decision to shun the renowned blogger, saying that she would have regretted it if she went on to marry the blogger.

Speaking in a viral video, Maa Linda said it would have been extremely difficult for Mina to become as successful as she is at the moment if she had continued her relationship with the blogger.

The controversial Tiktoker labeled Zionfelix a senseless person, saying that building a future with people as such is extremely difficult.

“And I say for Zionfelix, If the lady who is into makeups did not leave Zionfelix she would not have progressed in life. You did very well shunning Zionfelix. How can you plan or build a future with a man who does not have sense? A man who does not have a sense of how to build a future how will you plan a future with such? Zionfelix is always seen chasing ladies“, she said.

She, however, advised the popular blogger to quell blogging if he thinks he is tired or cannot continue.

“Zionfelix if you think you are tired put the camera somewhere and go and rest”, Maa Linda advised.