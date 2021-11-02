- Advertisement -

Zionfelix these few days has been tagged as the king Solomon of bloggers after he impregnated two ladies at the same time and the recent exposè by one Adomah who is based in the UK.

Adomah, in a series of allegations, revealed that she has been chopped once by Zionfelix when he visited Europe sometime this year.

She shared screenshots of messages and audios of herself with the blogger just to prove to the world that she was saying the truth.

In a new development, one man identified as Danso who we are informed hosted Zionfelix on his European tour has come out to rubbish the claims by Adomah.

According to him, Zionfelix was staying in his house throughout his stay in France and never did he even sleep out.

He questioned how Zionfelix would have paid for a Hotel and slept there with Adomah in France when he(Zionfelix) never slept outside during all his stay in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Ola Michael, Danso made it clear that all that Adomah is saying are lies and she is just trying to destroy the reputation of the blogger.

Well, let’s not forget that Adomah has vowed to drop naked photos and videos of Zionfelix if people push her.