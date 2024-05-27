16th June: Prophet who predicted Ebony’s death drops a deadly prophecy about sick Osebo The Zaraman (Video)

Prophet Richard Gyimah, the powerful man of God who predicted Ebony Reign’s tragic death years ago, has dropped a disturbing prophecy about Osebo The Zaraman.

Speaking on Kingdom FM during a ministerial service, the revered man of God alleged that a set of wicked people are tirelessly working to see to it that Osebo The Zaraman suffers a premature death

The man of God additionally added that the evil people behind the plot of Osebo’s death had scheduled 16th June as the D-Day.

According to Prophet Gyimah, the Lord personally revealed this worrying information to him.

In the course of ministering, Prophet Gyimah emphatically stated that he would fast, pray and do anything humanly possible to make sure that Osebo The Zaraman survives the evil plans of his enemies.

Osebo The Zaraman Sick

The disappearance of Osebo the Zaraman from social media has triggered a flurry of speculation online, with rumours ranging from his purported arrest in Italy to various other conjectures.

The Ghanaian fashion icon seemed to have entered a phase of dormancy following the debut of his ‘Osebo Collection’ in January. The event boasted notable guests such as Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and many others.

After three months, the once-vibrant fashion aficionado, who had been actively engaging with his online audience, seemed to have taken a hiatus.

Afia Schwarzenegger, a close associate of Osebo, took to social media to provide insight into the situation of the renowned boutique owner.

In a live TikTok video, Afia dismissed rumours of Osebo’s alleged arrest in Italy and refuted claims of him being confined to bed.



“Osebo is unwell, I’ve spoken to him. He underwent surgery and is presently recuperating. Can we allow him the space to recover? Additionally, contrary to social media rumours, he’s not on his deathbed. He hasn’t been arrested either. He already had knee issues, which have exacerbated,” she said.