News

VIDEO: 19-year-old girl gives birth to twins with different fathers after having a threesome with 2 men

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A 19-year-old Brazilian girl from the city of Minerios in Goias has reportedly given birth to twins after a threesome with two different men.

According to the said girl in a recent interview, she stated that, 8 months after the twins were born, she decided to have a DNA test to find out who the father of the kids was.

Surprisingly, the test came out positive for just one of the twins.

That was when she remembered she had an affair with two men before she got pregnant so she asked the second man to also take the DNA test which came out positive for the other twin.

Heck out the video below

