“New name, old leaders”; VGMA now TGMA announces nominees as Shatta Wale keeps a clean sheet

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has transformed into the “Telecel Ghana Music Awards” (TGMA).

The announcement of nominees for the inaugural TGMA has as usual sparked excitement and debates among music enthusiasts across the nation.

The unveiling of nominees for the TGMA marks a significant milestone in the music calendar, highlighting the diverse talents and contributions of Ghanaian artists across various genres and categories from highlife to hip-hop, gospel to afrobeat and others.

Among the categories announced were the “Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best New Artiste,” “Best Collaboration,” and many more.

As anticipation builds towards the awards ceremony, slated to take place in the coming months, music fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of winners in each category.

Stonebwoy bagged 8 nominations while his fierce rival, Shatta Wale kept a clean sheet.

