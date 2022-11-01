Recall that just a week ago, news that went viral and angered a lot of social media users reported how a 2-month-old baby was beaten by his father with a hanger for disturbing his sleep.

According to what we gathered, the 28-year-old father named Mr Amatobi assaulted little Miracle with a plastic hanger and broke the baby’s arm for disturbing his sleep.

The incident led to the amputation of the fractured arm at the Pediatrics ward of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Owerri.

Unfortunately, contrary to the much-awaited news that little Miracle has fully recovered and doing well, the tragic news that has sprung up this morning reports the death of the innocent child.

As confirmed by the baby’s mourning mother, her husband confessed that he beat the boy because he was disturbing his sleep and in the process of beating him he broke his left hand.

The boy’s hands started to decay because the father locked them in a room and prevented her from taking the boy to the hospital.

The hand was later amputated but unfortunately, he has died. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.