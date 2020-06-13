22-year-old young lady brags about owning a luxurious mansion at her age

- Advertisement -

A young lady caused a stir via Twitter after unveiling her magnificent achievement.

She may only be 22 years of age, but she’s already a proud homeowner and showcased her beautiful abode.

Twitter user Barbie monroe jennifer (@barbie__barbz) shared pics of her new home and included the caption:

“My very own house at 22 years old, forever grateful to God.”

See screenshot of her post below:

Her tweet garnered a lot of massive reaction, with more than 26 000 likes within a few hours.

Check out some reactions below:

@NdlebeKhehla: “I don’t know you, but eyyy I feel so proud of you sister well done. God bless you more.”

@PHALATHUSO: “Wow. This is really something a lady can brag about. You’re an inspiration to many indeed.”

@CebzM: “And this is stunning, no shaming people or telling them to buy a house with R200, just celebrating your achievement.”

After reading some of the comments she came back and offered some words of motivation to the people who commented under her post.

“Don’t forget you can still achieve all your goals , wishes and dreams don’t be discouraged by age as age is just a number and if you surround yourself with the right people , work hard and pray, swear you can.”