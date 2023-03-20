type here...
30-year-old father arrested for selling his 9-months-old son to three different buyers
News

30-year-old father arrested for selling his 9-months-old son to three different buyers

By Armani Brooklyn
A 30-year-old father, Daniel Chigozie, has been detained by Amotekun Corps agents for reportedly selling his nine-month-old son to three buyers.

Commandant of the Corps in Ogun State, David Akinremi said the agency got information that the father had serially sold his son, Daniel Chinonye Darlington.


He claimed Chigozie sold the child to three separate buyers in the Lagos areas of Sango, Meiran, and Apapa.


From August 2022 and February 2023, the suspect, a resident of Abela in Sango Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, received N150,000, N400,000, and N700,000 from anonymous clients.

According to Akinremi, the corps’ probe showed that the man, who is suspected of working with a criminal gang, developed a method for retrieving the son from each of the buyers after each sale until he sold him to the final buyer, one Dr. Nosa in Apapa.

Chigozie confessed to committing the offence in his confessional statement.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has identified him for a follow-up inquiry to retrieve the kid and prosecute him.

    Source:Ghpage

