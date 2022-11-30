40-year-old father arrested for raping his own 9-year-old daughter

- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 9-year-old daughter in Akama village, Igbo-ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, Kenneth Nwangwu, was apprehended by the Police following a tipoff by a whistle-blower in the community.

The suspect, in police custody at State Criminal and Investigation Department (CID), Awka, however denied the allegations, insisting it was the handiwork of his enemies.

“It is my enemies at work because they are envious of me. I only feed my daughter and nothing more,” he said.

Meanwhile, a medical examination carried out on the victim revealed there was defilement.

During the investigation into his life, it was discovered that the suspect has nothing tangible to do for a living and had been the only one raising the minor since his ex-wife left them many years ago.

Reacting to the news, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon Ify Obinabo, pledged her preparedness to see the case through and get justice for the minor.

She complained about the high rate of defilement cases in the state, encouraging everyone to, “always say something when you see something.”

Obinabo assured that cases already transferred to the State High Court would receive speedy justice delivery as the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence High Court would soon commence sitting.