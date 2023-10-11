4x4's music cameo Shaka Zulu set to be released from prison after he was jailed for robbery

- Advertisement -

4X4’s music cameo, popularly known as Shaka Zulu is set to be released from prison today after he was jailed for robbery in 2010.

Well, for those of you who don’t know who is Shaku Zulu – He has the looks of an ugly man (but the ladies love him) with scary dreadlocks and was featured in the 4X4 ‘Fresh Ones’ music video.

He was once featured in a Tigo television commercial and made appearances in Efiewura, the local sitcom. The guy was about to make it and suddenly, he got arrested and jailed for robbery.

Backstory

The Popular TV Star, Richard Cobbina, alias Shaka Zulu, was charged with robbery and was been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

He together with three other accomplices were each given fifteen (15) years for conspiracy and another 15 for robbery to run concurrently.

Shaka Zulu and his accomplices were arrested in August 2010, after robbing some Nigerians at their residence at Spintex in Accra.

The convicts raided the residences of the victims and made away with their laptops, cash and other personal effects.

They were however pursued by the victims and subsequently arrested. One of the accomplices later led the police to arrest Shaka Zulu.

As confessed by Shaka Zulu, he ans his two friends recruited another person, identified as Wise Grey, alias Biggy, to take part in the robbery.

Biggy allegedly provided the weapons for the operation during which they took away five laptops and other personal effects of their victims.