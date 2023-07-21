Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghana’s attorney-general Godfred Dame and one of Ghana’s respected lawyers Tsatsu Tsikata engaged in banter at the court in the ongoing case involving the state and Mr James Gyakye Quayson (MP for Assin North).

Throughout the many phases of the cross-examination of Richard Takyi Mensah, the prosecution’s first witness (PW1) in the trial of the legislator Gyakye Quayson, Mr Tsikata and the Government Legal Advisor got into a heated disagreement.

When the A-G advised Mr. Tsikata that it was crucial that he ask pertinent questions given his 57 years as a member of the Bar, he delivered the first legal blow.

Tsatsu’s incisive query to Richard Takyi Mensah, “Between you (PW1) and the A-G who is telling the truth?,” sparked Mr. Godfred Dame’s rage.

“My lady, counsel likes personal attacks… My learned friend goes on the bandwagon and plays to the gallery… 57 years at the Bar? The question, as to who’s telling the truth, makes it subjective. Counsel ask proper questions,” AG responded.

“The witness has made certain statements and we have to know who is telling the truth,” Tsatsu, who had also in the previous sitting of the court, said Mr Dame was the only A-G in his 57 years of experience at the Bar that insults and makes prejudicial remarks about a person standing trial, he shot back.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Mr Godfred Dame testified before the court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, that Mr Tsatsu Tsikata enjoyed making remarks about himself and others that had nothing to do with the case.

