“You’re 60 years and unmarried, shame!” – Kevin Taylor goes hard on Nana Aba Anamoah as he baths her with deep insults (Video)

Highly opinionated Ghanaian born US based political critic and social media commentator, Kevin Ekow Taylor has landed a couple of uppercut blows on Nana Aba Anamoah in his most recent episode of “With All Due Respect”.

Kevin Taylor has bastardized the award-winning female media broadcaster for lying about the NDC in a now deleted tweet.

Late yesterday, Nana Aba Anamoah together with Serwaa Amihere took to the internet to emphatically state that Osei Kyei Mensha Bonsu’s ill-famed E-Levy cake was present to him by an NDC MP.

This false statement from Nana Aba and her god-daughter Serwaa Amihere was strongly opposed by some NDC fanatics but they still maintained their stance and additionally insulted them on-top.

After the truth was uncovered, Nana Aba and Serwaa swiftly deleted their tweets but the harm had already been done.

It is at the back of this that Kevin Taylor has descended on Nana Aba. According to the NDC stalwart, Nana Aba and her cohorts should be the last people to report false news because they bullied a blogger on live TV for trolling them on the internet.

He also slammed her for still being unmarried at her advanced age.

