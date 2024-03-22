64 but no sense – Ghanaians fire back at Shatta for attacking Fadda Dickson and Despite

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has come under serious attack over his insults on Despite Media group in his new single titled “Fada Violet”.

In Shatta Wale’s new diss song for Despite Media group and other media personalities including Andy Dosty; He vowed to keep on with his attacks until they stop analysing his issues on their platforms,

As stated by Shatta, the fact that Despite Media group is owned by a rich man doesn’t mean they are above his insults and attacks.

In his words, he’s a Ga Mashie boy and hence if you disrespect him, he will also disrespect you.

He additionally used other derogatory words in Ga to describe Fadda Dickson who has always remained silent anytime Shatta Wale attacks him.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

Ghanaians on the internet have taken it upon themselves to defend both Fadda Dickson and Despite because they have paid their dues as far as Ghana’s showbiz is concerned.

According to these agitated Ghanaians, despite Shatta’s advanced age, he still behaves like a moron.

Some have even suggested that Shatta Wale’s brain will only start functioning when the Earth gets its second moon.

Meaning the dancehall icon will continue being a dunderhead until the end of time.

Netizens Reactions

Bright On – Hmm confused frustrated bitter so-called artiste

DeenBaggio Mohammed – Every blessed week this guy is beefing people. Mr Always right…

Godfred Donkor – if you are a so-called brand and keep lowering yourself and your standards this be what dem go take do you. shatta must learn to grow up. no be everybro we dey fight. Michy really try for this boy.

John Ansah – If your career comes to an end and still want to create the impression that you are relevant these are some of the things you do. TGMA should add Diss Songs Artist of the Year. Shata Wale. Now di3 only diss songs nkoa he go play for his shows.

AbrahamMajesty Hayford – With all infantile display, his uncouth fans will still support him. Kaish