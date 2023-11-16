92-year-old man falls in love with her daughter’s friend who’s 30 years old and weds her

- Advertisement -

Winnie Mwekali Ndung’u, a young lady has described her marriage to 80-year-old Ndung’u Karioki as a demonstration of true love.



The couple, who got married in 2014 when the man was 87 years old and she 30, were interviewed by Afrimax and shared how they met.



Speaking in her language, Winne said her aged husband is her friend’s father. On how they met, she recalled how he came around when she was at his daughter’s place and the spark began from there. In her words;



“When I met this man (her husband), I was a friend to the daughter of this man. I visited the daughter’s house. “Now, the father came later in the day. When the father came, he found me inside the daughter’s house. The first expression I saw the father, that is my husband now. He spotted me. I spotted him and we found love that day.”



The nonagenarian told Afrimax he lived alone for years after the demise of his wife and realised he loved Winnie when he saw her at his daughter’s place.

“From when my first wife passed away, I lived alone until I met this girl. She came with my daughter and they were friends. When I realised I loved her, I didn’t think she felt the same because she seemed too young for me.

“I thought it was impossible because I had approached others asking them to marry me but they ignored me, considering me too old.”



The couple’s marriage got the approval of Winnie’s parents and produced two kids, a boy and a girl.