The leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Rev Owusu Bempah has cautioned the security agencies to be very vigilant this year because a coup d’etat is bound to happen very soon.

Speaking to his congregation last night, Rev Owusu Bempah emphatically called on Nana Addo and the heads of the various security agencies to up their game to thwart the plans of the nation wreckers.

In his own words;

“There could be a coup in Ghana. The Presidency and security agencies must be alert”.

Rev Owusu Bempah

Aside from this prophecy, Rev Owusu Bempah also dropped other frightening future events full of chaos such as the death of a very prominent person etc.

Not forgetting that the Ghana Police Service, on December 2 issued a statement cautioning religious bodies to be circumspect with the kind of prophecies they publish in order not to cause fear and panic.

The Service has settled on December 27 as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day each year, reminding men of God especially, the position of the law regarding the communication of prophecies.

The law enforcement agency is best suited to judge whether Prophet Owusu Bempah’s prophecy fits within those that inspire fear and terror.