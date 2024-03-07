“A date with me or 500,000; choose wisely” – Over pampered lady asks men (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigeria lady is facing the wrath of netizens after boldly comparing herself to money.

Taking to her TikTok account, she shared a video of herself asking her followers to choose between a date with her and a 500k (the equivalent of 4,000gh) which is currently not sitting right with her male followers.

She advised that people make the right decision of choosing between her and the huge amount of 500k.

“A date with me or 500k, choose wisely”, she captioned the video.

Check out the video below