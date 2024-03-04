type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWATCH: Students of Kinbu SHS caught knacking on pavement while church service...
News

WATCH: Students of Kinbu SHS caught knacking on pavement while church service is ongoing, video trends

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Two students of Kinbu Senior High Technical School is trending after an erotic video of them making out surfaced on the internet.

According to reports on X, the the students where secretly recorded by an unknown student while their session was ongoing.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo set to marry his long term girlfriend, Georgina very soon – PHOTOS

Sources say the was a ceremony going on in the school premises that gave the students the little chance to engage in such preposterous act.

Netizens have called for the school to investigate the matter and bring the students to book.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Watch the video HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, March 4, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.4 ° F
83.4 °
83.4 °
73 %
3.6mph
79 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more