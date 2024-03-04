WATCH: Students of Kinbu SHS caught knacking on pavement while church service is ongoing, video trends

- Advertisement -

Two students of Kinbu Senior High Technical School is trending after an erotic video of them making out surfaced on the internet.

According to reports on X, the the students where secretly recorded by an unknown student while their session was ongoing.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo set to marry his long term girlfriend, Georgina very soon – PHOTOS

Sources say the was a ceremony going on in the school premises that gave the students the little chance to engage in such preposterous act.

Netizens have called for the school to investigate the matter and bring the students to book.

Watch the video HERE