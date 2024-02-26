type here...
“It’s for her daughter”: A look inside Nana Ama McBrown’s newly built Kids Lounge – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown has unveiled a new business dubbed “Kids’ Lounge by McBrown” at East Legon, a kids haven which is a birthday gift to her daughter, Maxin as she clocks 5 years old.

The lounge is going to serve a kids haven where kids across Ghana and from all walks of life would be welcome to have fun and enjoy themselves.

Nana Ama built it as a present for her daughter on her 5th birthday celebration.

This adds to the numerous businesses and ambassadorial deals under the wings of the seasoned actress who is loved across the country.

