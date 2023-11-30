type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentA must watch!! First skit of Strika and Dr. Likee surfaces online...
Entertainment

A must watch!! First skit of Strika and Dr. Likee surfaces online – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Strika, in a video, was spotted shooting his first skit with Ras Nene and his crew, exciting many Ghanaians

Ras Nene has taken the young actor under his wing to transform his life for the better, and many Ghanaians are rooting for Strika’s recovery.

The young man has battled substance abuse addiction and a lot of personal problems since rising to stardom in 2015

READ MORE: Becca’s bleached skin causes a stir on social media – VIDEO

Young Ghanaian actor Strika, known for his role in Beast Of No Nation, was seen shooting his first skit alongside Ras Nene and his crew.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Ghanaians, eager to witness Strika’s comeback, are rallying behind the young man.

Ras Nene, a seasoned comedian and mentor, has taken Strika under his wing, aiming to steer the young actor towards a brighter future.

Ghanaians are optimistic about Strika’s recovery and comeback, hoping that this new venture will mark a turning point in his life.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Thursday, November 30, 2023
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
0 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways