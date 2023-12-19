Abeiku Santana set to embark on Guinness World Record Talk-A-Thon – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Veteran and ace Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana has announced his interest in taking part in a Guinness World Record Talk-A-Thon as he plans to to talk for 5 straight days.

Dubbed the ‘Santana Talk-A-Thon’, the radio and tv personality who plies his trade with the Despite Media Group groups claims he will talk for 5 straight days and take 5 minutes break in every hour.

According to Abeiku Santana, he’s yet to submit his application to the Guinness World Record board and when it’s approved, his challenge will see him lecture, gossip but not sing.

His dreams follows that of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is set to embark on a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon dubbed the Sing-A-Thon.

Afua has been a talk of town since ghpage.com broke the news and according to her “this attempt is strictly for Ghanaian songs. We are doing this to promote Ghanaian songs.

From gospel, highlife, hiplife, and so on. And we are doing this in December, so for those who do not understand what Sing A-thon is, it is simply a singing marathon,” she said.

As per the challenge guidelines, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to sing more than 3,200 songs from Ghana in 117 hours as the old record stands at 105 hours since 2012.

She can only repeat a song after the fourth hour, and each song she performs cannot go longer than two minutes.

