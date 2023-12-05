type here...
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum: Ghanaian lady set to embark on Guinness World Record for Singathon – VIDEO

Which is Afua Aduonum?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a Ghanaian lady has taken a bold step and is set to put Ghana on the map after her application for the Longest Singathon was approved and accepted by the Guinness World Record.

She announced in a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram that Guinness World Record had accepted her application for the Longest Singathon.

The Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon is currently held by Sunil Waghmare and Afua has her challenge slated on the date and time below;

Duration: 105 hours
Date: 7th March 2012

A Singathon is an abbreviation form of a Singing Marathon.

In the video sighted, Afua shared the email that was directly sent to her by Guinness World Record and noted that she was excited that the application has finally been accepted.

The Singathon is strictly Ghanaian songs. I told them I am doing this to project Ghanaian music and nothing else,” she said.

Watch the video below

