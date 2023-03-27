type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Abeiku Santana shares transcript of his Master’s program

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Abeiku Santana and wife at his graduation
Abeiku-Santana
Last weekend, award-winning broadcaster Abeiku Aggrey Santana graduated with a Master’s degree in Marketing strategy from the University of Ghana Business School.

At his graduation party, he eulogized his wife and revealed that she was the one who encouraged him to offer his Masters citing that he now has more than one Master’s degree.

Following this revelation, a lot of netizens have wondered if indeed the presenter attended lectures or sat for examinations since they believe he is a celebrity and could manoeuvre his way into getting the much-needed results from the institution.

This we believe prompted the broadcaster to share his transcript on social media and we can say his result is impressive with 11A’s and 2B’s.

See his screenshot below:

Read some reactions below:

Jerry_Jay22: “Beautiful ??????”

iammzgee: “Congratulations Capo! We’re inspired ??”

Mhamee_efua_davies: “Congratulations ??”

Adjoaroberta_mrsokayfm: “You’re a Great Inspiration to us? Congratulations Daddy ???”

Antwillistic: “Congrats capo..U r a great man..love the chemistry between u,Ken osei,fada Dickson n your wife..Hope it stays so n strong..God bless the Aggrey family n make it strong.”

Kumiroartistry: “You always motivate us to do more????God be with you daddy”

    Source:Ghpage

